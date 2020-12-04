Kaizer Chiefs’ Opponents Want Match Shifted by 48-hours

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Kaizer Chiefs’ CAF Champions League clash against PWD Bamenda that was set for today could be pushed back 24-hours after the Cameroon club wrote to the Confederation of African Football to requested change.

While it is not known the reason for their request, Bamenda want to have the game at FNB Stadium played on Sunday, a full 48-hours after it was originally scheduled to take place.

Chiefs have written to CAF to say they will only play the game on Friday or Saturday, otherwise Bamenda will have to forfeit their participation.

Chiefs reluctance to play the game on Sunday stems from the fact that they have a DStv Premiership clash with Black Leopards that is scheduled for Tuesday.

The South African club lead 1-0 from the first leg in Limbe, where Erick Mathoho scored their goal and Itumeleng Khune saved a penalty.

The winner of this tie will advance to the next stage to meet Primeiro de Agosto of Angola.

