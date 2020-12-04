House Asks IG to Investigate Killing of Ondo Monarch

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to order an aggressive investigation into this gruesome murder of the Olufon of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Isreal Adegoke Adeusi, by unknown gunmen.

The House also directed the lGP to direct the commissioner of police in charge of the state to deploy more police personnel to Ose Local Government and other areas, which are not well covered by police presence.

It also mandated the House Committee on Works to investigate and see to the completion of the abandoned Okeluse/Edo Bridge; the road linking Aiyegunle and Imeri Road; and the rehabilitation of Ipele lfon Road in order to eliminate hideouts for criminals terrorizing the areas involved.

It further called on the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, to urgently see to the completion of those identified portions of the road, which has hitherto remained uncompleted and have remained death traps.

The resolutions followed the unanimous adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, urging the House to mandate an immediate investigation into the murder of Oba Adeusi, which was sponsored by Hon. Oluwatimehin Adelegbe.

Moving the motion, Adelegbe noted that around 4:00 p.m. on November 26, Oba Adeusi was murdered in broad daylight by unknown gunmen.

He said the monarch was returning to his palace in Ifon from Akure in his customised number plate when he was accosted by his assailants at a bad portion of Elegbeka Road where his vehicle was compelled to slow down.

The lawmaker expressed concerns over the intolerable spate of kidnappings and kidnappings related killings in the country

He said: ‘’The major outlet of these criminals is the road linking Edo and Ondo States through Okeluse Bridge. The contract for the construction of the road was awarded in 2008 but abandoned by the Federal Ministry of Works and it has remained one of the dangerous spots posing serious security threat to the inhabitants of the area. The road linking Imeri and Aiyegunle in Edo State has been abandoned for over ten years in spite of the yearly budgetary allocation of the sum N200 million year in year out without any sign of work: This is another outlet for criminals within the local government.’

‘’Deeply concerned that for as long as these identified areas of the federal road remain abandoned, they will continue to constitute hideouts for criminals who could pitch their tents in the adjoining bush around the spots, come out to attack unsuspecting motorists and other road users and run into the bush to take cover.’’

Adopting the motion, the House observed one minute silence in honour of the slain monarch.

