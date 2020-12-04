Ayo Charity Foundation Donates Hand Sanitising Unit to Children Centre

Mary Nnah

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, and its widespread in Nigeria, Ayo Charity Foundation in its bid to improve the lives of children who need help within the community, recently donated a hand sanitising unit to the Children Centre, Idi Araba, Lagos State Facility.

The donation of the hand-sanitising unit was presented recently at the premises of the Children Centre, towards the prevention of this deadly disease in Lagos.

This follows a number of charitable activities the foundation has engaged in recent times, including the empowerment of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Makoko, Lagos with a donation of a standard basketball court, equipment, and food donations.

In response to the donation, founder of the Ayo Charity Foundation, Ayodeji Egbeyemi said, “We are extremely happy to donate this Hand Sanitiser Unit for the kids. We hope this little gesture helps keep the kids healthy.”

To date, 64,336 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, 60333 cases have been discharged and 1160 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Despite the low number of cases and deaths in Nigeria compared to other countries who have been severely hit by this novel disease, the worst in history, Egbeyemi believes it is pertinent that one of the most populous African nations in the world is equipped with the necessary tools it needs to adequately prevent and combat this disease.

Ayo Charity Foundation was created to provide life-changing opportunities, through the game of basketball, for the youth in Africa and around the world.

