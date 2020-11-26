VSF Earmarks N1bn for Third Phase of COVID-19

By Kasim Sumaina

The Victims Support Fund (VSF) yesterday disclosed that the total cost of the third phase of its Covid-19 Intervention is N1 billion.

This is even as it said that it has commenced the third phase of distribution of food and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as well as the most vulnerable in communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and seven other states in the North-west and North Central.

Spokesperson of the task force, Mr. Alkassim Abdukadir told journalist in Abuja that the task force had successfully carried out the first and second phases of the Covid-19 intervention in April and June 2020.

He stated that VSF Covid-19 Task Force in continuation of its mandate will distribute rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, salt, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) to 40,886 households and approximately 204,330 direct beneficiaries across Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Benue and agencies in the FCT.

According to him, the state governments will receive fifty percent (50 per cent) of the food items while local Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) will distribute 50 per cent directly to IDPs and vulnerable people.

“The VSF COVID-19 Taskforce is an emergency response team inaugurated by the Chairman of the Victims Support Fund, Gen. TY Danjuma (rtd) to provide palliative measures to Internally Displaced Persons and the vulnerable as well as provide institutional support to Government Agencies supporting the national effort to fight Covid-19.”