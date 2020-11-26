Adamawa Police Confirm Abduction of Officer’s Wife, Son

By Daji Sani

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a police officer’s wife and his 14-year-old son from his residence at Yolde-Pate in Yola South Local Government Area of the state.

While confirming the Kidnap yesterday, the spokesman of the state police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said some gunmen stormed the residence of the police officer at about 12 midnight last Monday and kidnapped his wife and his son.

He said the police officer is one of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s escorts, and the kidnappers may have assumed that he has money, and started trailing him from Abuja to Yola.

Nguroje said the officer was in Yola to visit his family, but left the night his residence was attacked by gunmen.

“Their target, l believed, was the officer, but he left before they came and the gunmen had to whisk away his wife and son, 14.

“The kidnappers started trailing him from Abuja to Yola with the motive to abduct him because he is one of former Vice President Atiku’s escorts, but when they did not find him, they decided to abduct his wife and son,” the police spokesman said.

He said the police are yet to know the whereabouts of the abductees, calling on the public to divulge any useful information that can enable the police to track down the kidnappers and rescue the abductees already in their custody.

Nguroje said the state police commissioner has also ordered a rescue team of police personnel to go after the kidnappers and nab them.

Residents of Yolde-Pate said the suspected gunmen had last Monday night stormed the area and abducted the wife and son of one police officer working in Abuja.

One of the residents, Mallam Usman Bello, said the suspected gunmen had a field day, and were uninterrupted.

“They attacked the police officer’s house closed to Yolde-Pate’s Correctional Centre at about 11 p.m.,” Bello said.