9mobile Deepens Subscriber Relationship at Kano Customer Forum

By Emma Okonji

9mobile has further affirmed its commitment to deepening relationship with subscribers on its network by hosting its customers in Kano. At the event held recently, customers shared their experiences with the network, asked questions, and commended 9mobile for providing superior products, services and customer experience.

The 9mobile team, led by the Chief Commercial Officer, Stjepan Udovicic; Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado; Director, Customer Care, Ehimare Omoike; Director, Sales, Oluwatosin Olulana among others, fielded questions and provided on-the-spot resolutions to most of the concerns raised by customers.

Udovicic explained that the forum was designed to gain feedback from its subscribers in the city to serve them and continuously meet their communication needs.

According to Udovicic, “This forum is very important for us. We want to know what you think about the company, the brand, and what you think about our product and services because we are eager to evolve. 9mobile is transforming; we are planning substantial changes in the company, but to make these changes right, we need to listen to our customers.”

On his part, Omoike thanked the customers for turning out in their numbers, explaining that the forum was important for 9mobile ahead of its planning season.

He said: “We thought it would be nice to come here to feel the pulse of our customers, hear from you as we go into our planning season, to look at how best to serve our customers here in Kano. The customer forum is an initiative we started where we go to major cities to hear from our customers what the challenges are; what they expect from us as a network.”

One of the customers at the forum, Samson Onwani, commended 9mobile for recognising and appreciating the value of its customers by holding the forum.

He said: “I am happy that that 9mobile recognised its customers. I am also happy with the flow of the session, particularly the explanations on the different questions raised during the event.”

Onwani, who won a phone, added: “I feel happy because no gift is small. Any gift that comes to you should be appreciated, so I thank 9mobile for this gift.”