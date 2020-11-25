Ugwuanyi Welcomes Dana Air

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Uguanyi has commended Dana Air for its decision to restart flights to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

The Governor made the remark during a courtesy visit by Dana Air’s management team to the Government House on the airline’s inaugural flight to the state.

Ugwuanyi, while receiving the management team of Dana Air led by the Chief Operating officer Obi Mbanuzuo said, “We are happy to have a reputable airline like Dana Air in Enugu state.”

“Enugu state is peaceful and our economy is growing really fast. With Dana air in Enugu, we now have the game changer. Enugu is a salaried state and our people will be returning home soon. We are sure to have very efficient service with competitive fares,” he added.

”We once again commend your decision to commence flights to the Akanu Ibiam International airport and we are also

committed to supporting Dana Air. Feel free to visit us anytime and we will be available to support you in any form.”

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo while responding to the governor said, ”Your Excellency we have come to contribute positively to the economy of Enugu state and to also provide daily flight services from Enugu to Lagos and Abuja

”Enugu state is peaceful and we are proud of your good work Sir. We are happy to contribute our quota to the growth and development going on in the state, for the overall benefit of the good people of Enugu state.”