St. Michael’s College Benin Wins Seplat/NPDC Quiz Contest

By Adibe Emenyonu

St. Michael’s College, Benin City, Edo State has emerged winner of the Seplat Pearls Quiz completion with a total of 54 points to defeat Macmell Academy, Sapele, Delta State, which scored 35 points to the second position.

The quiz competition was organised by Seplat Petroleum Development Company, in association with the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Joint Venture for schools in the host communities of Edo and Delta States.

The third position went to Gloryland Secondary School, Igarra, Akoko-Edo, Edo State, while St. John’s Academy, Oleh, Delta State came fourth.

With this emergence, St. Michael’s College received N7 million cash prize, a trophy, while the students who participated in the competition got N100,000 cash gift each.

Similarly, Macmell Academy got a trophy, a cash prize of N3 million for the school and N75,000 each for the students that participated in the quiz challenge, while Gloryland Secondary School, with 65 points, got a cash prize of N1 million, a trophy, and N50,000 for the students. St. John’s Academy received a cash prize of N1 million and N10,000 for each of the students that participated in the quiz competition.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, External Affairs and Communication, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu, said the yearly competition which is ninth in the series remained part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the organisers (Seplat/NPDC) to impact on their immediate communities.

“It is meant to impart quality knowledge to the students with the most modern method of learning.”

She disclosed that this year’s quiz completion began six months ago, adding that about 574 schools took part in the competition. Besides, she said 45,140 students have been impacted since 2012 when the completion began.

The Seplat Petroleum general manager said in addition to the quiz competition, aimed at enhancing education in the country and impact positively on students, the company also has teachers’ empowerment programme by equipping them with all it takes to continue to impart knowledge in their students with modern techniques.

According to her, “the overall objective of the programme is designed to enhance academic performance of children and teaching technics for teachers for improve performance.”

In a goodwill message, Edo State Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Osarodion Ogie thanked Seplat and the NPDC joint venture for the yearly competition.

Ogie, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Stellamaris Inasuen, noted that the organisers’ CSR initiative and determination have continued to impact their host communities of Delta and Edo States, enjoining them to keep up with it.