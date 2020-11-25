Life and Times of Diego Maradona in Photographs

Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60. Maradona, who had been hospitalised since the beginning of November, died after suffering a heart attack.

Reports said tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot on the brain, which was operated on successfully.

The football legend was subsequently released from hospital to continue his recuperation as an outpatient at his residence in a private neighbourhood near Tigre, northern Buenos Aires, when he suffered cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Maradona tackled by two Nigerian players Sunday Oliseh and Daniel Amokachi Maradona with Pele Maradona as coach of Mexican Second-division Club Dorados At his wedding with Claudia Villafane in Buenos Aires in 1989 Maradona with family earlier in 2020 Maradona with wife in 2007 Maradona, as manager of the national side, giving instruction to Lionel Messi at the 2010 World Cup