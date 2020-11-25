House Minority Caucus Congratulates Atiku at 74

By Udora Orizu

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has congratulated a former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

The caucus, in a statement signed by its leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, described Atiku as an extraordinary personality, courageous leader and untiring patriot, whose sacrifices and dedication towards the unity, stability and development of the nation are valued across all the divides.

The lawmakers prayed to God to grant him more wisdom as he continues in his service to the nation.

The caucus said: ”Indeed, Atiku Abubakar has distinguished himself as a detribalized Nigerian, a unifier and quintessential democrat, who has remained undeterred in his quest for justice, equity as well as respect for rule of law and principle of federal character, as sin qua non for a virile, stable and prosperous Nigeria, in keeping with the visions of our finding fathers.

”His candidature as the presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP, in the 2019 general election remains an undisputed demonstration of the ability of Nigerians, across board, to unite in pursuit of their aspiration for a better country. Despite the challenges, Atiku Abubakar has continued to demonstrate his love for the nation through his wise counsel and contributions on ways to revamp our economy and secure our nation at this critical time.”