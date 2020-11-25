Dickson Vows to Unmask Killers of His Police Guard

By Onungwe Obe

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has vowed to do everything possible to track down and punish those who invaded his country home in Toru-Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State last Wednesday and killed a police inspector guarding the house.

Dickson, who visited the scene of the incident yesterday, the first time since the incident occurred, said those who killed the police officer would not go unpunished.

He said all efforts would be made to ensure that those who planned, executed and funded the act are brought to justice.

The former governor visited the place with party leaders, government officials and his supporters from the Bayelsa West senatorial district.

He repeated his call on all Bayelsans and the Ijaw nation to volunteer necessary information that could lead to the immediate arrest of the murderous hoodlums.

Dickson lamented that the hoodlums who killed the policeman also took away his weapon, urging the security agencies to ensure a speedy investigation of the cruel action.

Dickson, who had already condoled with the family of the late policeman, said it was not true that the assailants were on a mission to attack anybody, but to perpetrate other criminal activities as shown by the ransacking of the church.

According to him, “We call for calm. There should be no hasty conclusion, and there should be no reprisal for whatever reason.”