Dare Orders NFF to Hold Rohr to Higher Standards in His Contract

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has given the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) the marching orders to hold Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr to the higher standards contained his contract following the team’s dismal two-leg draw against the Sierra Leonean side in the AFCON 2022 qualifier.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, gave this directive at a meeting with NFF officials on Tuesday to review the Technical Report of the Nigeria/Sierra Leone AFCON 2022 Qualifiers and other matters.

“The recent dismal performance of the Super Eagles in their qualifiers against SIerra Leone has raised a few concerns and brought to fore the need to do a quick critique.

“The Government, while concerned about the dismal performance and non discernible pattern of play and team harmony in the Super Eagles, is looking beyond the outcome of the Nigeria versus SIerra Leone matches and AFCON. “We are looking at the present and future administration of football that speaks to the development of the front room and backroom.

“The NFF must tightly hold the Technical Adviser to the KPIs in his contract. “Thus, we cannot wait for those conditions to come to life, before we tighten the screws or demand a higher or better performance, better technical depth, better player mix and team harmony and a functional national team, else Nigeria and football lovers in Nigeira will be the greatest losers.

“In this area, NFF must take necessary steps and actions beyond Rohr to protect our football fortunes,” observed the minister.

Dare insisted that the federal government will ask the tough and relevant questions.

“The NFF should do the same The right of Nigerians to ask of Government and indeed NFF explanations for dismal performances and football administration cannot be simply characterized as interference.

“On our part, we will work to support the NFF but we will also demand for answers and changes too on behalf of Nigerians. CAF and FIFA while we appreciate their working partnerships, are expected to support Nigeria in its quest to ensure an effectual football administration.

“Football is now both business and politics. A tool of diplomacy. Governments are more than interested in how its run. The FGN is interested even beyond that. Football is a source of national pride. A rallying point and promoter of peace and Unity.

In his response, the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, assured the Minister that the federation will not shirk in its responsibilities.

He said a few changes and adjustments as discussed and suggested by the Ministry will be put into motion.

Some of these changes and adjustments include a Super Eagles’ administrative structures that will include a physical trainer, nutritionist, a psychologist and two match readers or more, injection of three to four home-based players into the Super Eagles picked from the professional league.

“the Technical Adviser must watch weekly NPFL games and evolve a scientific template to benchmark the performance of the team,” pledged Pinnick.