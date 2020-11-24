FCT Police Launch Manhunt for Kidnappers of Reverend Father

The FCT Police Command yesterday launched an operation to rescue the Catholic Reverend Father kidnapped last Sunday in Yangoji village along Kwali Council axis.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bala Ciroma, has ordered a manhunt to track and apprehend the suspects.

The command urged members of the public to remain calm, while it intensified effort to liberate the victim unhurt.

While urging residents to be security conscious and promptly report all suspicious movements, the command reiterated its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.