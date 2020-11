Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Bio, has praised the Leone Stars for their gallantry in securing a 4-4 draw against the Super Eagles in Benin City last Friday.

Reacting to the result Bio praised the Leone Stars for refusing to accept defeat.

“Brave Lion hearts, Our Leone Stars!” Bio wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

“Leveling up from 4-0 to 4-4 shows we are not taking defeat this time. You have made us proud, Leone Stars,” concludes President Bio.