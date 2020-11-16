Rivers Utd Beat Bayelsa Utd to Lift Wike Pre-season Trophy

Rivers United goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai, was the hero for the host team after scoring the winning penalty at the just concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt as they lifted the second edition of the competition.

A second half goal by Bayelsa United’s Christian Mizo was cancelled by Chika Godwin as the regulation time ended 1-1.

Towards the end of the game, the two sides substituted their goalkeepers with Theophilus Afelokhai replacing Darlington Ovunda for Rivers as Raphael John replaced Isiaka Ogunbiyi in goal for Bayelsa United.

The four players scored their penalties for both sides with the two goalkeepers expected to take the fifth kick.

Bayelsa United goalkeeper was the first one to step up and he ballooned his kick up the bar allowing Afelokhai to secured the win.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper scored two goals in the competition and he was rewarded with the best goalkeeper of the tournament award.

Ottasolo FC was rewarded with the best team of the tournament while the highest goal scorer award went to MFM FC forward, Clement Ogu, the only player to score three goals in the tournament.

The Most Valuable Player of the second edition of the pre-season went to Bayelsa United’s Okardi Inukurogha.

The final was witnessed by the state’s Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo, the state’s PDP Chairman, Desmond Akawor, who represented the state Governor, Nyemson Wike.

Others at the final include; former Commissioner for Health, Sampson Paker, and Special Adviser to the governor on Real Madrid Academy, Chris Green among others.

The winners went home with the sum of N500,000 for their efforts while Bayelsa were rewarded with N300,000 for playing in the final.