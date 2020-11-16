Listen to the Youth, CAN President Tells FG

James Sowole in Akure

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, at the weekend advised the federal government not to trivialise the voice of youths but as a matter of urgency, listen to their cries.

Ayokunle, stated this during the consecration ceremony of the President of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) Worldwide, Rev. James Bayo Owoyemi, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The cleric, who appealed to youths not to despair, said that the federal government should know that the youths are formidable and should be catered for.

According to him, the youth of the country have woken up to show to our leaders that they are not an appendage to society.

He said: “I want the government not to trivialise the voice of the youth but to make concrete plans for them in the developmental programme of the country, especially in creating an enabling environment for employment for the youths.

“With the way they have spoken, I also want to advise the youth to be patient because Rome was not built in a day. They also need to allow the government the space to rejig things and make plans for them.”

Ayokunle also encouraged Nigerians to be steadfast in their prayers for a better country.

He said: “If any year is good we need to praise God and if otherwise, we need to talk to God the more on the need to make the year better for us.

“The situation of the country has shown to us that power belongs to God and not to us. Any good we received is not because we merit it. It is because of his grace. We need to be humble in our dealings with the Almighty. Appreciate him for the little we have so that he can open the doors for the plenty.”

Earlier, the newly consecrated president, Rev. Owoyemi, appealed to the government to prioritise the welfare of the youths of the country.

He said: “The youths of the country have spoken. Let the government listen and rise to its responsibility. What we are expecting after the protest is a positive change in the country.”