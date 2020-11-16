Don’t Meddle in Our Internal Affairs, PDP Tells APC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of seeking to divert attention from its failures by meddling in the main opposition party’s internal affairs.

The main opposition party was reacting to an allegation by the APC that it is broke.

The PDP urged the APC to concentrate on how to solved the crisis before it, especially the increase in the fuel price, instead of getting involved in the PDP’s internal affairs

According to the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the APC is desperate to divert attention from its wicked increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per litre; the indicting revelations from the EndSARS enquiry panels as well as Saturday’s abduction of children in Zaria, Kaduna State by gunmen, who had scaled up attack on Nigerians while the APC abandoned governance to seek consultancy job in other political parties.

He said that by launching this childish smear campaign against the PDP, the APC has exposed its mortal fear over the reorganised PDP, and dazed by its vibrant opposition.

He said that the APC is discomfited by the PDP’s repositioning as the rallying platform of Nigerians from all divides in their collective quest to rescue the nation from APC-imposed hardship, violence, bloodletting, decayed infrastructure and mortgaging of the nation to foreign interest.

According to the PDP, “We are however not surprised that the APC, which recently admitted to be a party of ‘bandits’, whose leaders are like ‘criminal bandits ravaging our communities, towns and villages,’ will reduce itself to a confused busybody, having been overwhelmed by the burden of failure and repulsion of Nigerians to their wicked and exploitative policies.

“Since the APC has become so overwhelmed by governance that it now seeks for a job in our party, we counsel them to apply formally as consultants instead of seeking to distract us from our focus of giving direction to our country at this critical time”, he stated .

“We want the APC to know that the PDP will never be distracted from focusing on our processes in galvanising Nigerians for the task ahead.

“Moreover, we urge the embattled APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to address the crisis in his party and stop sending impostors and charlatans, as spokespersons, to constitute public nuisance by dabbling into issues they have no knowledge about,” the spokesperson of the PDP stressed.