Disunity Bane of Yoruba Race, Says YWA Scribe

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Chief Convener and Secretary-General of the Yoruba World Assembly (YWA), Mr. Victor Taiwo, has lamented that the age-long disunity among Yoruba groups has led to the prolonged separation of people within the tribe.

Taiwo also stated that the birth of the YWA was a reaction to the failure of previous attempts at the emancipation and security of Yoruba land.

He lamented, during the maiden press conference announcing the birth of the YWA last weekend at the NUJ Press Cente, Iyaganku, Ibadan, that disunity has made it hard for the Yoruba race to speak with one voice.

He also insisted that the purpose of floating the group was to bring all Yoruba groups to the project of Yoruba nation, ensure the unity of Yoruba worldwide, enhance peace and security in Yoruba land and to resist any attempt of domination or assault from any imposing ethnic group in the country.

According to him, “Nigeria is witnessing a lot of challenges to the security of lives and properties, so, there is a need for the convergence of all progressive and good-intentioned groups for united and central coordination under a credible leadership.”

He disclosed that the Board of Trustee (BoT) of the group is made up of leaders drawn from each of the 17 sub-ethnic groups in Yoruba land.

Taiwo added that the governing council of the group include the Chairman, Mr. Taye Ayorinde; Director of Media and Publicity and Public Relations, Mr. Kemi Olaitan and Director, Finance, Treasury and Accounting, Mr. Bolarinwa Babayomi.

He said the governing council would be inaugurated within five days and any group that is willing to join the group should belong to an organisation.

The Interim Chairman of the YWA and the Baale of Ekotedo, Mr. Ayorinde, in his remarks described Yoruba land as one of the bravest and most intelligent race in the world but for lack of coordination, adding that Yoruba sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora are looking for someone to liberate them.

He said: “Yoruba is not built around any association, and we are no more under anybody. We don’t want to be part of a retrogressive government. What concerns us is the need for Yoruba develop