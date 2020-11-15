Benin Squirrels Defeat Lesotho to Close in on Nigeria

The Squirrels of Benin Republic defeat Lesotho 1-0 yesterday in Cotonou to reduce Nigeria’s advantage at the top of the AFCON 2022 Group L table to just one point.

Super Eagles remain top of the group with seven points from three matches, while Benin now have six points from same number of games.

A win for the Squirrels in Lesotho on Tuesday will shoot them temporarily to top, of the group, waiting for the result of the late fixture between Sierra Leone and Nigeria in Freetown.

After squandering a four-goal advantage in Benin City, Eagles face a tricky return clash with Sierra Leone in Freetown.

A loss by Nigeria in Sierra Leone Tuesday will now put the country’s chances of qualifying for the AFCON in 2022 in serious danger.

The Super Eagles were coasting towards a third win from three in Group L after racing to a 4-0 lead inside the first half hour of their match at home to Sierra Leone.

Everton forward Alex Iwobi scored twice, with his first goal coming in the fourth minute. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen found the net after 21 minutes on his return to Nigeria’s team. Osimhen then set up Iwobi who got his second goal six minutes later and Villareal’s Samuel Chukwueze added a fourth, with another assist from Osimhen.

Sierra Leone began their stunning fightback just before half-time when Kwame Quee grabbed what looked to be a consolation goal.

Alhaji Kamara began to stamp his mark on the match. He added a second for the visitors after 72 minutes to make it 4-2.

Mustapha Bundu then added a third for Sierra Leone to make it 4-3 with 10 minutes remaining.

Nigeria were left stunned as Alhaji Kamara completed an astonishing performance by his team with an equaliser four minutes from time.