World Leaders Congratulate Biden

World leaders and US political leaders on both sides of the aisle are sending their congratulatory messages to Joe Biden on his election victory.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump after clinching the 20 electoral college votes in Pennsylvania and surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said he looked forward to working closely together with Biden on shared priorities.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.”

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security,” the UK PM wrote in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his message to Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris noted that, “Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies.”

“We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both,” Trudeau tweeted.

Former US President Barack Obama, under whose presidency Biden served as vice President, wrote: “In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.”

In a statement issued on Twitter, Obama said: “I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support.”

Former President Bill Clinton Tweeted: “America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!”

In her congratulatory message, for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote on twitter: “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

Former Governor of Florida, Jeb Bush, tweeted: “Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.”

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tweeted: “Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.”