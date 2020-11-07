National Sports Festival to Hold December 3-18

The National Council on Sports after a two-day meeting held in Asaba, the Delta State capital approved December 3-18 as the date for the 20th National Sports Festival tagged: “EDO 2020”.

According to the programme, the Games Village would be opened from Thursday, December 3, while the opening ceremony is billed for Saturday, December 5.

Competition days for phase 1, comes up between December 6-10, while break and arrivals for 2nd phase is slated for Friday, December 11, and competition days for phase 11 from December 12-16,

The closing ceremony is billed for Thursday, December 17 and the following day is for the closure of Games Village.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, who is the Chairman of Council, assured that all the guiding protocols of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid – 19 shall be fully implemented.

All infrastructures have been put in place and confirmed by the National Assembly inspection visit to the state.

The Deputy Governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, who was also present at the meeting, re-echoed the state’s readiness of daily testing of Covid-19 rules for all athlete and officials who will attend the competition.

It is indeed heart-warming that the long awaited NSF is holding this year 2020 as jointly approved the National Council on Sports, today in Asaba.

Members present appreciated the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who granted approval for the hosting of the council in Asaba despite the short notice.