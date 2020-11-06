NYSC to Mobilise 6,000 Prospective Corps Members

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A total of 6,000 prospective corps members from various institutions higher learning across the country will be mobilised for the 2020 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch ‘B’ orientation exercise this month.

Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shaibu Ibrahim disclosed this in Jos, Plateau State capital, yesterday during a pre-orientation course workshop organised for stakeholders.

He said, “We are prepared to deploy 6,000 corps members to participate in the 2020 Batch B exercise. We have gone round the country to ensure that the camps are also ready. We are going to merge those who suspended their orientation in March to also participate for the forthcoming National orientation exercise.”

Ibrahim said that NYSC management had put in place all COVID-19 protocols in a bid to contain the pandemic so as to curtail community transmission in the camps across the country.

According to him, the NYSC management was poised to ensure strict compliance to the guidelines in all their activities, including the issuance of certificates of National Service to corps members that have successfully completed their national service.

He said that the NYSC was determined to address emerging challenges in the forthcoming orientation exercise which he said informed the organisation of the workshop with the theme ‘Evolving a dynamic Operational Strategy in the Management of Camps in the Context of COVID-19.”

He said, “We have been interfacing with the relevant bodies such as the presidential task force on COVID-19 (PTF), NCDC and state Ministries of Health on ways of ensuring safe and efficient of the orientation course. I am pleased to report that all our orientation camps have been prepared and re-modeled with the approved safety protocols.

“Together with our partners, we will evolve further strategies that will, among other things, guarantee the safety of corps members, camp officials and other members of the camp community throughout the duration of the Orientation course.”