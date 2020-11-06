NASD Plc Boss Lists Benefits of Alternative Investments

Goddy Egene

The Managing Director, NASD Plc, Mr. Bola Ajomale, has said that alternative investments have many benefits that investors should take advantage of. Apart from equities, there are other alternative investments such as private equity, private debt, real estate, commodities, collectibles and structured products among others.

According to him, these investments have benefits such as portfolio diversification, low stock market correlation and hedge against inflation among others.

However, Ajomale said some of the drawbacks such as higher fees, complex valuation models, market illiquidity, obscure pricing, high risk of loss and fear of lack of regulation should be addressed to ensure investor confidence in the asset class.