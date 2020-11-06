Kogi NLC Urges Gov to Sack Head of Service

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Kogi State Government to sack the state Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Deborah Ogunmola, who was said to have exceeded the required 35 years of service.

The NLC also appealed to the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, to reappoint a new HoS to supervise the activities of civil servants in the state.

The NLC leader in the state, Edoka, made this call while was speaking during the First Annual Regular Trade Group Council Meeting of Non Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, SUBEB, STE, and Post Primary Schools in Lokoja last Wednesday.

The state chairman of the Congress said the state civil servants can no longer be led by a retireed Head of Service.

He explained that keeping the woman in service, “when she would have retired two years ago is a disservice to the qualified and hardworking staff, as her non-retirement has killed their ambitions of reaching the pinnacle of their careers.”

Edoka pointed out that it was ironical for the HoS to jettison the same circular she signed, saying no civil servant would be given contract appointment, only to still be enjoying the same abnormality she sought to correct.

According to him, “There are many permanent secretaries and other qualified civil servants who can do the job even better. Remaining in service after her expected years of retirement is a disservice to the civil service.

“What we are saying is for the state government to see reasons with workers and do the needful by allowing her to commence her retirement.”

“The extension for her stay in service has expired and the NLC is not aware that the government has renewed her stay in office. We are appealing to the governor to do the needful. We don’t want industrial unrest that will result from the anomaly.”

In the same vein, the Congress has called on the state government to return to the negotiation table with workers, in order to resolve the lingering non-implementation of the consequential adjusted minimum wage of N30,000.

Edoka lamented that Kogi State still remains among the few states yet to implement the new minimum wage, describing it as not acceptable in view of the rising cost of living occasioned by inflation.

The labour leader decried the ‘insincere attitude’ of the government to the minimum wage negotiation, “which for many times was truncated,” and called on the government to meet the labour for final discussion on the issue.

He however commended Bello for his robust civil service reforms, pointing out that “in Kogi State Civil Service today, you no longer have issues of fake certificates and age falsification.”