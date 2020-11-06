Gbajabiamila Reshuffles Aides, Gets Deputy Chief of Staff

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has appointed his former Special Adviser on Political Matters, Mr. Olanrewaju Smart, as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

This came as the Speaker carried out a minor reshuffle of his team, and made a few new appointments.

In a statement on the reshuffle issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi; Mr. Seun Odofin, who was the Special Adviser on Administration is now Special Adviser, Administration and Legislative Compliance, while Mr. Dubem Moghalu, the ex-Special Assistant on Policy/Research and Strategy is the Special Adviser on Policy/Research and Strategy.

Also, Miss Tabia Princewill, who was the Special Assistant on Inter-Parliamentary is now the Special Assistant on Social Development and Events; while Ibrahim Hamza Baba, who was the Special Assistant on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), is now the Special Assistant on Humanitarian Affairs.

The Speaker also made three new appointments, namely: Mr. Dapo Oyewole as the Special Adviser, International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary; Mr. John Ameh, formerly of the Punch Newspaper, as the new Special Assistant on Media Research and Documentation, and Dr. Charles Omole as the Special Assistant on National Security and Intelligence Reform.

Gbajabiamila advised the legislative aides to discharge their duties with utmost regard to the Revised Legislative Agenda of the ninth House and their respective rules of engagement. The appointments took immediate effect.