Fire Guts Tank Farm in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

An OVH Energy (formerly Oando) storage facility, containing about 6,000 metric tonnes of petrol, located in Apapa, Lagos, was yesterday gutted by fire.

To prevent the fire from spreading to other tank farms, no fewer than 20 fire tenders were deployed from both public and private emergency services.

Although the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as at press time, THISDAY gathered that the inferno started from a storage facility at the depot.

Fire tenders were supplied from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Federal Fire Service and its state counterpart, Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), NIMASA, Total Plc, UBA and Mobil Plc, as well as 12 other tenders.

Confirming the development, LASEMA’s Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said emergency responders were deployed in the area to salvage the situation.

He said: “There was a fire incident at the tank farm at Oando Depot in Ijora Badia. The agency activated its emergency response plan and all relevant stakeholders commenced appropriate measures to combat the flames and prevent secondary incidents.”

Also confirming the incident, the South-west Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said the fire was tackled by a combination of emergency services.

He said the tank on fire had 6,000 metric tonnes of petrol trapped “ and within the same vicinity, there are five other tanks – one has aviation fuel and diesel while others are empty.

“All tankers have been shut down to suffocate and facilitate prompt fire-fighting. The situation is under control and no threat to life.

“We had about 20 fire tenders from Federal Fire Service, State Fire, NPA, NNPC, NIMASA, Nigerian Navy, Julius Berger, LASEMA, NIPCO, AITEO Petroleum.”

Also acting Head, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said all emergency responders collaborated to contain the fire.

She said: “Immediately the incident was reported at 1235hours, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Command and Control headquarters, deployed both its men and equipment to the scene of the fire outbreak.”

Reacting, the oil company tweeting from OVH Energy- Oando Licensee on Twitter also confirmed the incident.

The statement said: “We confirm reports on the fire incident, which took place at the OVH Energy, Terminal 1, at Apapa this afternoon.

“Preliminary information about the incident reveals that the fire emanated from a tank within the terminal.

“Whilst an investigation has been launched to ascertain other details, we have a team of professional firefighters on the ground to manage the outbreak.

“We are happy to state that as at the time of this report, there are no casualties recorded.

“Safety remains our priority at OVH Energy as we operate under high safety standards to curb incidences of fire outbreaks as well as other health and safety risks from happening at any of our stations.”