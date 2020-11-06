Court Releases Jang’s Travel Documents

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State High Court, yesterday granted the request of former state Governor, Senator Jonah Jang for the release of his travel documents to enable him travel for medical checkup in the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

Jang, who was governor between 2007 and 2015, is being prosecuted alongside Yusuf Pam, a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) during his administration on 17-count.

The offences bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public fund amounting to N6.3bn were allegedly committed towards the end of his tenure.

The documents were seized by the court at the commencement of the trial in 2018.

Presiding Justice Christy Dabub, who ordered the court to release the documents, however said he must return before the adjourned date of February 16, 17, and 18, 2021.