NDLEA Nabs Cyprus-bound Student with 13.55 kg Cannabis

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Special Area Command has foiled an attempt by an intending student to smuggle hard drugs to Cyprus.

The suspected drug trafficker named Sunday Solomon Odi was intercepted at the departure hall while attempting to board a Turkish airline to Northern Cyprus en-route Istanbul, Turkey.

During a search of his luggage, some dried weeds, which tested positive for Cannabis sativa weigheing 13.55 kilograms were found concealed in dried hibiscus flower and stuffed in empty bottle water. The drugs were wrapped in little quantities in the bottles, which were cut apart for the wraps to enter and sealed back with a brand label Wonder Bitter Root. The bottles were submerged in the bags with food condiments and provisions.

Odi, aged 23 and an indigene of Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was offered admission to read Tourism and Hotel Management at the Near East University, Cyprus.

Emmanuel Onyedika Ihebekwe, a Nigerian resident in Cyprus who was instrumental to the University admission had asked Odi to come along with some food stuff and malaria drugs contained in the two “Ghana-must-go” bags.

Odi denied knowledge of the content of the bags.

“Emmanuel has been my friend of many years before he travelled to Cyprus. He directed somebody from Lagos to bring to me at my base in Nnewi these two bags for me to carry along to meet him in Cyprus.

“The bags were handed to me in Nnewi, firmly padlocked and I was told they contained foodstuff and malaria drugs”, Odi said, adding “little did I know he has the intention of finishing my life”.

According to Commander, NDLEA NAIA Command, Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, “the mode of concealment of the illicit substances is intriguing,” adding “We have always known the nefarious human beings for going to any extent to execute their evil plan. Our youths need to be wary of the gimmickry of being lured to study or work abroad. It is either they are being made to carry drugs from here in Nigeria or they will be used for drug trade abroad. Either way is regrettable”, the Commander said.