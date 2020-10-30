Abia Gives Looters Ultimatum to Return Medical Equipment, Drugs

By Emmanuel Ugwu

Abia State Government yesterday issued a seven-day ultimatum to hoodlums (looters) to return all medical equipment and consumables looted from the state health facilities in the commercial city of Aba during the #EndSARS protest.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who conveyed the ultimatum in a statement he issued in Umuahia, the state capital, said the government was dismayed at the destruction and looting of the affected health facilities in Aba.

According to him, the Abia State Dental Centre in Aba, and Primary Health Authority Office in Aba South Local Government Area were “destroyed by hoodlums who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #EndSARS protests with vaccines, X-ray machines, sterilizers, air conditioners, fans and other equipment as well as disposables and consumables carted away.

“We wish to appeal to those who looted the items to return them within seven days to the relevant offices or call the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters, Mr. Joe Chinwendu, on 0803 764 9306 with information on the location of the items.”

The commissioner reminded those in possession of the looted medical items that there is no hiding place for them and the items in their possession.

“Most of the Primary Health Care and Dental equipment are traceable, and will certainly be recovered in due course if not voluntarily returned,” he said.

Okiyi warned members of the public “not to buy or use any of the stolen items or procure such items from unauthorised persons in order to avoid getting into trouble with the law.”

Aba was the hotbed of the #EndSARS protests in the state, with much of the destructions and deaths witnessed in the state all recorded in the commercial city.