Youth Party Appoints Aladekomo as Acting National Chairman

By Sunday Ehigiator

The Youth Party, a registered political party in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mr Tomiwa Aladekomo as its Acting National Chairman. The party likewise named Ms Aisha Modibo as its Acting Deputy National Chairperson in preparation of the 2023 general elections.

This announcement was made by the party’s Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mr Seun Sule through a statement.

Sule further noted that both positions would be ratified at the party’s convention, expected to hold on December 5, 2020.

Aladekomo is the CEO of Big Cabal Media, which publishes the technology and youth publications,​ TechCabal​ and​ Zikoko​. An experienced media and marketing executive.

“He has worked in senior roles at the Guardian Nigeria, Nigerian

Breweries and Ventra Media amongst others. He holds a BSc in Business Administration from Boston University and an MSc from Columbia University, New York.

“He is also a fellow of the Archbishop Tutu Leadership Fellowship, run by the African Leadership Institute.

“Working alongside Aladekomo in the new role is Ms Aisha Modibo, who takes on the new role of Acting Deputy National Chair. Ms Modibo has an extensive background in policy and economic development, having previously served as Deputy National Policy and Strategy Secretary of the Youth Party.

“Her career includes service at organisations like the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA Nigeria), the Shehu Yar’Adua Foundation and the Angel Wings charity.

“Ms Modibo holds a BSc. from the Queen Mary University of London, an MA from the Institute of Development Studies and is soon to complete a PhD. in International Development at the London School of Economics. She is bringing her experience, knowledge and capacity to bear on the party.”

In his acceptance speech, Aladekomo said, “I am excited to take on this position in a moment where the youths have shown that we live in a new world, where their capacities and organisational skills can build national structures.

“An innovation implemented in weeks that would take our current governance structure multiple years to build with billions of naira budgeted annually. My mandate, therefore, is to aggregate the collective strength of the youth in the political space by leveraging the platform that the Youth Party affords us.

“And further developing the competitiveness to win elected offices at all levels from now through the 2023 elections and beyond.”

Also speaking on her appointment, Ms Modibo noted that “the economic development of our country has been stalled for too long. As a Nation, we have been held in thrall to bad ideas and worse execution.

“The Youth Party will compete vigorously across all 36 States and the FCT, seeking to put in place a wave of competent and capable young leaders to ensure Nigeria actualizes its full potential.

“The Youth Party recently regained the right to compete in all elections moving forward till 2023.

“This comes after The Federal High Court, Abuja held that the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the Youth Party and deny the Party the right to participate in several elections is illegal and unconstitutional.