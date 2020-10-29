Wike Signs Executive Order Reinforcing Ban on IPOB

Pledges N20m to families of killed policemen, soldiers

The war against the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) took a different dimension yesterday when the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, signed an executive order reinforcing the ban on the group’s activities.

Wike also promised to pay N20million compensation to the families of the soldiers and policemen killed by members of IPOB in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said while the state remained the home to all tribes and ethnic nationalities, it was “opposed to the presence and activities of the legally proscribed and anarchic IPOB and whatever it stands for in Rivers”.

Wike, in a statewide broadcast, said the government acknowledged the enormous contributions of non-indigenes to the political, social and economic development of the state but would neither accept nor allow any individual or group from within and outside to violate the peace, endanger lives and property under any guise in the State.

He said: “And so, let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in Rivers State.

“But we have everything against the presence and activities of the legally proscribed and anarchic IPOB and whatever that group stands for in Rivers State.

“This is clearly terrorist group which existence, creed, mission and activities are strongly denounced even by the government and peoples of South-Eastern States of the country.

“I have therefore signed the executive order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State or any part thereof and nothing will stop us from enforcing this ban in its entirety”.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, also directed security agencies and the chairmen of local government areas to fish out and resolutely deal with any member of IPOB found in any community in line with the executive order and other legal instruments.

Wike lifted the existing curfew on Mile 1, Mile 2, Iloabuchi, Emenike and Ikokwu areas of Port Harcourt as well as Rumukurushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “However, the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area shall remain in force until further notice while the entire Ikokwu motor spare market shall remain closed, also, until further notice”.

Wike directed the Rivers State Civil Service Commission to take immediate steps to employ 5,000 youths into teaching and other career positions in the State’s Civil Service as an immediate measure to reduce the level of youth unemployment.

The governor also promised to rebuild all the burnt police stations in Oyigbo and ensure that the terrorist organisation no longer exists in Rivers.

Wike stated these when he paid a condolence visit to the Rivers Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan and families of the slain policemen at the

Rivers State Police Command yesterday.

Wike described the gruesome murder of the policemen and soldiers as unacceptable and unfortunate.

He said: “IPOB masterminded the killing of our gallant officers of the Nigerian Police and Army. We want to state clearly that Rivers State Government will support you to make sure that any of the perpetrators of this hideous crime does not go free.

“Enough is enough. You cannot continue to kill our policemen who have not done anything; who have not committed any crime”.

The governor, who was emotional when he saw the grieving wives and children of the deceased policemen, vowed to ensure that IPOB no longer exists in any part of Rivers.