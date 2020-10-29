PDP Tasks Yakubu on Credible, Conclusive Elections

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on the reappointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to use his second coming to correct the wrongs of the past by ensuring future credible and conclusive polls.

PDP noted that the reappointment of Yakubu should be seen as an impetus and an indication that preparations for a free and fair credible general election has commenced.

The main opposition party also said with the reappointment of the INEC boss, whatever had happened in the past should be ascribed to inexperience.

PDP added that his reappointment entrusts on him the fate, hope, and future of over 200 million Nigerians, adding that he should not disappoint the trust in him.

It charged Yakubu to use his second term as an opportunity to right the wrongs observed in his first appointment in 2015.

The party stated these in a statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan.

“In the light of this five-year extension, our party hopes that the failures, disappointments and miscarriages that characterised the first five years tenure of Yakubu will have no place in the new order.

“It is, therefore, instructive to state that with his re-appointment, Prof. Yakubu has been given an ample time and opportunity to redeem himself, the image of the commission and preparation for credible, free and fair elections in our country,” the PDP stated.

PDP said that with this reappointment, whatever happens in subsequent future elections cannot be ascribed to inexperience and lack of adequate preparedness on the side of INEC.

“We consider this reappointment by President Buhari as an impetus to demonstrate a readiness for a free, fair and credible election, which Mr. President had always promised to bequeath at the end of his second and final term in office in 2023.

“We, therefore, charge the INEC Chairman to spend the nearly two years ahead of the next general election to rejig the commission, work out appropriate electoral policies and guidelines and push for amendment of the Electoral Act, in conjunction with the National Assembly, to give our nation a credible electoral process”.

PDP said that Yakubu must be mindful of the aphorism that “to whom much is given, much more is expected”.

“His reappointment therefore comes with a lot of expectations by Nigerians. He must quickly take painstaking look into issues that aid manipulations, rigging, violence and inconclusive elections which marred most of the exercises conducted in his previous tenure”, the main opposition party said.

It urged the INEC boss to note that the future, stability and corporate existence of the nation have been entrusted in his hands as credible election is the bedrock of any democratic society.

“Our party urges the National Assembly, particularly, the Senate, to focus on these pertinent issues in the course of screening Prof. Yakubu to ensure that the failures of the past are not given accommodation in the new era.”