FCT Police Arrest, Arraign 201 Suspected Looters, Arsonists

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The FCT Police Command yesterday arraigned 201 suspects over their alleged involvement in the looting of the Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kubwa.

A statement by the command said the suspects were also involved in the looting of warehouses and storage facilities in Gwagwalada, Kuje, Jabi and Idu Industrial Estate in Abuja.

The suspects, including women, were arraigned before six mobile courts while many looted items were recovered.

“In continuation of its relentless effort to restore normalcy, within the last 48 hours, the command has arrested and arraigned a total of 201 suspected looters, including women and made recoveries of some looted items, at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp-Kubwa, Kuje, Gwagwalada,Jabi and idu.

“All the suspects were arraigned before six mobile courts on Wednesday, October, 28 2020”, it said.

The command said the arrest and subsequent arraignment of the suspects were proof of the command’s unwavering resolve to further maintain peace and stability within the Federal Capital Territory.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bala Ciroma, called on residents to desist from engaging in any action capable of causing breakdown of law and order and urged them to conduct themselves peacefully and remain law-abiding.

He appealed to parents, guardians, community and religious leaders to prevail upon their wards to keep the peace.

“The command wishes to reiterate its dedication to the protection of lives and property”, the statement signed by the Spokesman of the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said.