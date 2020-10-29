Dom Chuks-Nwosu is Dead

A retired Deputy Registrar of Cooperatives in the old Anambra State, comprising Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states, Ezeoba Dom Menihu Chuks-Nwosu, is dead.

Aged 93, the late Dom Chuks-Nwosu, was also a former Board member of the Aguata Mass Transit Company Limited upon retirement from active service in the state civil service.

He was a devout Christian and community leader who pioneered numerous developmental projects in his community, Achina in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state, including playing pivotal roles in the political education and development the local government.

He is survived by many relations amongst who is Dr. Eloka Chuks-Nwosu, a deputy director with the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Abuja.

A statement issued by the top BPE official on behalf of the family, said late Dom Chuks-Nwosu’s funeral ceremony will be held in his Osuohia Villa compound on Friday, November 6, 2020 beginning with a requiem mass by 10 am.