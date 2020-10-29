Coronation Insurance Assures Speedy Claims’ Payment to Hoodlums’ Attack Victim

By Ebere Nwoji

Coronation Insurance, formerly Wapic Insurance has reassured victims of the recent civil unrest in some parts of the country last week who are its customers of speedy compensation through claims’ payment for their businesses and assets that were destroyed. The company said in doing this, it believes that insurance companies must ensure that their clients do not have to wait for assistance

after a disaster occurs by proactively collating information of damage and losses as well as responding to claims with speed and precision.

It explained in a statement yesterday: “We are well aware that our customers are dealing with numerous difficulties at this time and the last thing they want is a painful and challenging claims process.

“Following the recent monumental loss of human life and damage to property and assets across the nation, we have shifted to our highest

gear to get our customers the most appropriate help as quickly as possible at this time of need.”

Managing Director of the company, Adeyinka Adekoya, reassured policy holders of support at this critical time, saying, “We want our

customers to return to their normal way of life as soon as possible and have put in place a claims response platform for real-time

communication and easy sharing of loss evidence to fast-track claims processing.”

She said the company’s emergency payment methods would assist to relieve client’s immediate spending pressures and help them get back

on their feet within the quickest period of time.

She urged affected customers to use the company’s dedicated helplines for emergencies and to speak to one of the experts for advice and

assistance on what to do next.

According to her, “Our channels are available 24/7 so that you can make enquiries and report claims seamlessly. We encourage you to use

them to minimise physical visits.

“You can also download our Coronation Insurance Mobile App via Google play or the App Store for your Android or Apple devices respectively, to access our services conveniently on your mobile phones from anywhere in Nigeria.

“Our social media channels are equally active for all enquiries, via Coronationinsur on Facebook and Twitter; CoronationInsur on Instagram; and Coronation Insurance Plc on LinkedIn,” The statement described Coronation Insurance Plc, formerly Wapic Insurance as an expert in underwriting life and non-life insurance risks for corporate and individual customers, and also provides investment risk products for individuals.

The company’s range of insurance services includes, motor, general accident, fire, engineering, special risk, marine and group life

insurance for the risk management of businesses and individuals.

The company’s general business is conducted by Coronation Insurance Plc and Coronation Insurance Ghana Limited.