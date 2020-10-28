UNN Wins ARSO Essay Competition

Three students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka have emerged national winners in the 2020 edition of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) annual essay competition in Nigeria.

A statement from the office of the Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, named the winners as James Ibe-Akunna who came top with 66.31per cent; Eze Harrison Ebuka, 65.50percent and Eze Samson Somtochukwu 65.47percent.

Two other essays from Evan-Ibe Sobechi and Offor Christopher completed the five entries presented by Nigeria to ARSO for the continental competition.

The theme for this year’s edition of the competition was: “The Role of Standardisation in Resolving and Addressing the Socio-Economic Issues for the Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons and Creating Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.

Salim congratulated the National winners of the essay competition and expressed the hope that some of the five entries from Nigeria would be among the final winners at the continental version of the competition.

He enjoined all undergraduates in tertiary institutions in Nigeria to participate in future editions of the competition to further spread the gospel of standardisation and deepen the understanding of its potential for value addition to lives, the economy and the environment.

The SON Chief Executive expressed appreciation to the inter-ministerial screening committee responsible for the collation, assessment and scoring of the essays.

A total of 43 essays were received from 11 government approved tertiary institutions out of which 41 met the requirement for assessment, the statement said.

Members of the inter-ministerial screening committee, according to the SON statement include representatives of the Federal Ministries of Education, Health, Women Affairs and Social Development as well as the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.