RCCG Declares 30-day Fasting, Prayer for Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has directed all members of the church to commence a 30-day fast and prayer for Nigeria.

The RCCG Assistant General Overseer, Administration, and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, announced this in a statement yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

According to Adeboye, the programme tagged, “Fasting and Prayer for Nigeria’’ would start from November 1.

“Marathon fasting will hold between November 1 and November 14 for those who prefer that and prayer guide shall be forwarded soon.

“Where possible, brethren should be encouraged to come together for prayers while ensuring that all COVID-19 government regulations and safety precautions are put in place,’’ he said.

Adeboye urged the faithful to inform and encourage other members to participate in this exercise.