FG Begins Payment of N30,000 to 333,000 Artisans

By Adedayo Akinwale

The President has revealed that the payment of N30,000 one-time grant to 333,000 artisans across the country is now in progress, under Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) programme.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. , in a statement issued yesterday said, the N2.3 trillion ESP consists of fiscal, monetary and sectoral measures to enhance local production, support businesses, retain, create jobs and provide succour to Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.

The Presidency added that payments are being made to sets of verified beneficiaries of the Artisan Support Scheme, a track under the MSMEs Survival Fund.

The statement said, “In the first stream of payments starting today, beneficiaries are being drawn from the FCT, Lagos, Ondo, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau and Delta states. They form the first batch of applications for the scheme submitted between October 1 and October 10.”

The presidency explained that MSMEs Survival Fund scheme is a component of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) which was developed by an Economic Sustainability Committee established by President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2020, and headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, which produced and is overseeing the implementation of the plan.

It added that under the ESP, the Survival Fund is generally designed to among other things, support vulnerable MSMEs in meeting their different obligations and safeguard jobs in the sector.

Recall that applications for the Artisans’ Support Scheme under the MSMEs Survival Fund opened on October 1.

Meanwhile, the enumeration for the second stream of States under the Artisan Support Scheme has also commenced with enumerators in various States compiling the lists of artisans through their association leaders.

The Presidency said all artisans are expected to liaise with their association leaders to document their details.

It revealed that the registration of applicants for Stream 2 began on the 19th October 2020, adding that states under Stream 2 are: Edo, Ogun, Ekiti, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Enugu, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Taraba, Bayelsa.

Similarly, the Presidency stressed that enumeration and verification of the documents of applicants under the Survival Fund Payroll Support scheme is still ongoing. Dates for the commencement of payment would be announced in due course.

It said the application process for the payroll support scheme, which began on September 21, had ended on the 15th of October 2020, adding that accepted applications are categorized by industry sectors, including Education and Hospitality, among other sectors.

The statement stressed: “However, there may be an extension for applications for some States that have not met their quota on beneficiaries. The Artisan Support Scheme is to benefit about 9,000 Nigerians per State and FCT.

“In addition, the formalisation support under the MSME Survival Fund will also commence today. This involves free business names’ registration for 250,000 MSMEs nationwide by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).”

According to the CAC, 6,606 business names in each of the 34 states will be registered for free. In Abuja, there would be 7,906 free registrations, 9,084 in Lagos and 8,406 free business names from Kano.

The Presidency further revealed that the date for the commencement of the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme under the Survival Fund will be announced soon.

This scheme, it said, was designed to safeguard existing small businesses and save jobs while ensuring continued local production by guaranteeing off-take of priority products

The Offtake Scheme is a track specifically for MSMEs that are into production of items approved by the Steering Committee of the Survival Fund coordinated under the leadership of the Industry, Trade and Investment Minister of State Ambassador Mariam Katagum.

It said the basic requirements include CAC certificate, valid BVN, SON or NAFDAC certification.