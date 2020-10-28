Covid-19: Ekiti Junior Workers to Resume Work after Seven Months Holiday

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

After seven months of holiday declared for Ekiti State civil servants to stem the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Kayode Fayemi has directed all the junior workers in the state civil service back to work.

In compliance with the stay-at-home directive of the state government, officers on Grade Levels 02 – 07 in the state public service have been away from office since March 23, 2020.

This measure was part of efforts put in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Their senior counterparts resumed in August after the number of index cases in the state had reduced.

A statement on Wednesday by the Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi, said the state government has, however, reviewed the steps taken in containing the virus, including the provision of equipment and materials to prevent the spread in the offices.

“The Governor, His Excellency, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has therefore directed all workers on Grade Levels 02- 07, hitherto at home to resume work with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020.

“It is noteworthy that despite the stay at home order and the limited resources available to government, Ekiti State Government has continued to demonstrate unflinching commitment to workers’ wellbeing and career development.

“I urge all the workers to show more dedication to duty in ensuring effective service delivery to Ekiti people as they resume.

“All Accounting Officers should provide the necessary support for their staff and ensure compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs),” Babafemi said.