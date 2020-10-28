Cleric Urges Leaders to Have Pity on the Poor

By Peter Uzoho

The President of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS), the Church of the Living God, Godwin Ifeacho, has enjoined those in leadership positions in the country to have pity on the poor.

He also advised the youth to heed the godly counsel of the elders to ensure peace and order in the society.

Speaking yesterday at the Freedom Day Divine Service held at the GKS Service Hall in Salem City, Warri, Delta State, with reference to 2 Samuel 23:2, 3, Ifeacho said that leaders should have the interest of the masses at heart.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of GKS, Benedict Hart, Ifeacho stressed that those who rule over men “must be just, ruling in the fear of God”.

The GKS president posited that both elders and youths play complementary roles in the development of the country.

He pointed out that while the fathers are not expected to provoke their children to wrath by being selfish and insensitive to their needs, the children on their part, should obey their godly parents in the Lord.

He noted that while the youths of Nigeria have various complains which they want redressed, they should “approach the matters with sincerity of purpose and not take advantage of the essence of the protests to perpetrate evil”.

According to him, “the Scriptures is for both the old and young. The old man should know his duty; same thing applies to the young ones. When we all play our part we shall enjoy our country, Nigeria, to the fullest, by the grace of God.

“The old and the young must work together for the good of the nation.”

While appealing to youth to have regard for God by conducting themselves with decorum, discretion and regard for law and order, Ifeacho noted that it was heartening that some youths were busy cleaning up the streets and even appealing to their colleagues to join them in doing so.