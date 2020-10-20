Police Impose Ban on Protest in Lagos, Confirm Attack on Orile Police Station

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Due to the attacks on police officers, innocent Nigerians and the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government with effect from 4pm of Tuesday, the Lagos State Police Command has placed a ban on all gatherings and protest across the state henceforth.

The state police announced this in a media release issued on Tuesday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that henceforth no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted within Lagos State.”

“In the light of the above, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.”

The command also confirmed the setting ablaze of Orile Police Station around 10am on Tuesday, where it said some of “our policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them is dead”.

It added, “It is crystal clear that the Endsars protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state and the police command will resist such state of anarchy, unrest and brouhaha with all powers within the ambit of the law.”

It said while the command was resolute in protecting human rights and democratic tenets, the public must comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state as the command will resist such.