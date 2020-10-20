Let’s Dialogue, Sanwo-Olu Appeals to Protesters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has, again, appealed to the youths demonstrating against police brutality in the state to leave the roads and embrace the dialogue for the resolution of their agitations.

The governor said the state government had shown sincerity and willingness to address all concerns raised by the protesters, given the actions taken so far, including the constitution of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and setting up of compensation funds for the victims.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal during the swearing-in of members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution at the State House in Marina.

Reiterating his solidarity with the protesters’ demands, Sanwo-Olu said the pain expressed and concerns raised were genuine and legitimate.

This, he said, prompted the Federal and States’ governments to immediately acquiesce to some of the demands, while setting process in motion to implement others changes demanded.

The governor urged the protesters to be part of the process of implementing the reforms they clamoured for in the police, stressing that continuous blocking of roads, government and private offices would slow down the procedure of implementing their demands.