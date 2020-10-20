EndSARS: IG Orders Nationwide Deployment of Anti-Riot Police

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Following the #EndSARS protests spreading across the country, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit, the Police Mobile Force (PMF) , to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen security around Correctional facilities nationwide.

A statement issued by Force PRO and Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said the order was coming on the heels of increasing attacks, including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some States of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The statement said the Commissioners of Police in the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT were “to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective Commands”.

The IG said 12 suspects were arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo State while five AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalised police stations were recovered.