Eguavoen to be Unveiled Stade Malien Bamako Coach Today

Former Super Eagles Head Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, 55, is expected to arrive in Mali today to be unveiled as coach of giants Stade Malien de Bamako.

The former Nigerian international was Super Eagles coach to 2006 AFCON in Egypt where the team finished third.

He also previously coached Bendel Insurance, Sharks FC, Nigeria’s Under-17 team with the like of John Obi Mikel to the cadet World Cup in Finland.

Eguavoen was also an assistant to Lars Lagerback at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and took over briefly from the Swede for two matches late in 2010 before his ex-Eagles teammate Samson Siasia was appointed.

Stade Malien is a Malian football and sports club based in Bamako. It is one of the two dominant clubs of Malian football.