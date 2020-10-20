Buhari Reiterates Commitment to Welfare of Police Personnel

By Adedayo Akinwale

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the federal government is fully committed to improving livelihood of serving police officers.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement issued Tuesday said, the President also applauded Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme, which is aimed at providing financial support to retired police officers.

The President gave the assurance when he virtually commissioned the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd, adding that the government was also focused on ensuring that police officers, who served the nation meritoriously, were resettled into retirement, with some financial support.

The President therefore urged National Pension Commission (PenCom), Police Authorities and Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited to maintain their concerted efforts toward achieving improved welfare for police personnel.

He stated, “To the Nigeria Police Fund Pensions Limited, I wish to applaud your company for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme through which you provide some form of financial support to retired Police Officers to enable them to resettle fully in retirement after meritoriously serving the nation.”

“Taking your services to the doorstep of Police Officers by maintaining an office in each Police Command and Formation is also very laudable. At this juncture, I urge you to continue your untiring efforts in collaborating with the Police authorities towards improving the welfare of both serving and retired personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.’’

The President also commended the continuous efforts of the Nigeria Police Force, not only for fighting and addressing the emerging internal security challenges, but also in enhancing the welfare of their personnel through their Pension Fund Administration, while assuring of more government support.

According to him, the ceremony is a significant milestone for the nation’s pension industry as this New Head Office Building Complex is the first to be purpose-built by Pension Fund Administrator.

“It is noteworthy that for a company that is just six years old, to have achieved this magnificent, befitting edifice, utilizing only its internally-generated revenue, and using wholly indigenous contractors, shows that our efforts in driving fiscal discipline and encouraging patronage of local firms is yielding the desired results.”