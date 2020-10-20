ActionAid Urges Buhari to Address Grievances of Protesters

By Michael Olugbode

ActionAid Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately act as a father of the country and address Nigerians in order to stop the ongoing #EndSARS protests from degenerating into full scale anarchy.

The organisation, in a statement issued by its Country Director, Ene Obi, yesterday said the president needed to act before it is too late.

The statement read: “ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has been following the unfolding events amid the agitations by the citizens who are addressing emerging trends in the ongoing protest.

“The protest has moved from being a social media campaign to a peaceful movement by Nigerians across the world in the last 13 days, with clear demand of the abolition of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which have been accused of unlawful arrests, torture, and extra-judicial killings.”

According to the statement, “ActionAid Nigeria has observed that the peaceful protest is gaining more momentum across the country, with young people airing their grievances on rights violations and the need for an overhaul of the country’s security and governance architecture. However, the latest twist and turns in the ongoing protest, specifically the pockets of hijacks by unknown elements with unending attacks on peaceful protesters, like the attack on Osun State governor; the loss of lives and property of protesters as well as innocent citizens, and the most recently, the prison break and destruction of government properties in Edo State, the multitude of cars burnt in Apo, Abuja, have called for concern and swift action before the situation degenerates into full swing anarchy.

“We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to fully address the country in a national broadcast as a father, leader, and the president of Nigeria, with the mandate of the people to manage the affairs of the country and give clear-cut responses to the demands of the protesters before it is too late.”

It said: “Nigerians anticipate clear plans, timelines, and commitments, which will be in form of a pact with the citizens. President Buhari should see this as an opportunity to write his name in the sands of time by starting the process of transforming this country, especially by responding to the demands of citizens.

“ActionAid Nigeria also calls on security agencies to keep securing the streets and get unscrupulous elements with illegitimate interests off the peaceful protests, while also respecting the rights of peaceful protesters.

“We applaud the resolve of Nigerian youths leading the revival across the country and the resolute to hold government to account. However, it is pertinent that decorum is maintained while resisting any calculated attempts by unknown elements to disrupt the just cause for the total reformation of our country, Nigeria.”