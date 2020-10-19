Owolabi Blasts Rohr, Insists the German ‘Technically Deficient’

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Former Green Eagles left winger, Felix Owolabi, has joined the growing list of Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the manner German Coach, Gernot Rohr, is managing the senior national football team after over four years in charge.

Owolabi who holds a doctorate degree in Physical Education for several years was a regular face in the Green Eagles and won the country’s first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980. He was also part of the success story of IICC Shooting Stars where he played club football for a decade and half.

Speaking yesterday during a Sportsville programme on Channels Television, Owolabi expressed disappointment at the poor playing pattern of the three-time African champions in the two friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria.

“I watched the games against Algeria and Tunisia. I saw that we paraded players who have the potentials but are playing under a coach who has no sense of direction,” observed the ex international fondly called Owoblow.

He insisted that he is not basing his assessment of Rohr on the results from the two matches but the lack of direction and any known playing style.

“I am not looking at the result but the quality of play which was lacklustre. “In the game against Algeria in particular, we played like a team that has no character…in fact I didn’t even know who was playing what role, from the attack to the midfield down to the defence.

“Somebody should tell Rohr that he has tested enough. Enough of testing. After going to the World Cup with the youngest team and going to the Nations Cup in Egypt building a team, he can’t after four year say he is still building a team,” the ex international stressed.

Owolabi was particularly irritated by the continued snubbing of players from the domestic league in preference for only overseas based players.

“Rohr must look inward to build a solid national team. He cannot continue to overlook the nation’s domestic league.”

Unlike during his era with the Green Eagles when players were contented with wearing the nation’s jersey, Owolabi demands more commitment from the Super Eagles players

“Our players are not playing with commitment…I don’t see that hunger to deliver in their play,” concludes the former Shooting Stars winger.