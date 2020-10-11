Ondo Guber: S ‘West APC Congratulates Akeredolu

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-west has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his reelection as the Governor of Ondo State.

The party applauded its members and people of the state for their doggedness, which culminated in the victory recorded in the Saturday October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election.

A statement by its Zonal Publicity Secretary, Karounwi Oladapo, on Sunday, said: “The people of Ondo State have spoken clearly and loudly in a peaceful, credible and transparent election.

“The new and fresh mandate given to APC in Ondo State is an endorsement of the APC and Akeredolu’s performance in the last four years. It is also a challenge for an improved performance during his second term.

” The party and indeed, Akeredolu will neither disappoint nor betray the trust and confidence of the people of Ondo State.

“APC will not cede an inch of its political base and territory in the South-west to the opposition PDP or any other political party, rather, it will continue to consolidate on its gains in the five APC-controlled states in the zone. The party will also reclaim Oyo State, which it lost by default in 2019 come 2023 by God’s Grace!

“The party also commends INEC and the security agencies for their professional conduct before, during and after the election in Ondo State.”