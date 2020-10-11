Ladi Adebutu Keeping His Eye on The Ball

If you ask Ladi Adebutu, a former member of the House of Representatives, to spell out his most cherished ambition, he will most probably tell you that he wants to be the governor of his state, Ogun.

This is one dream the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 governorship election has pursued with great determination. But either by design or accident, the position eluded him.

At the last governorship election in the state, he took his campaign to the nooks and crannies of the state, expending so much money on it. In fact, if money was the yardstick, he would have got unhindered access to the Ogun State Government House.

It will be recalled that, though he got the PDP ticket, the power play between him and the late Senator Buruji Kashamu was one of the major factors that cost him the victory.

The disagreement later metamorphosed into a full-scale bitter political war, while the party structure was greatly upset.

Many in the state claimed that though the Adebutu faction was recognised by the national body of the party and also more popular with larger members, there was bitter acrimony over who controlled the structure of the party in the state.

But if you think that the son of the billionaire businessman, Kessighton Adebutu, has entombed his dream of ruling the state, you are wrong. A source disclosed that he is set to give his governorship ambition another shot come 2023.

He is said to be working underground already to realize his ambition, as he has won to his side one of the former governors in the state who has pledged his unflinching support for him.