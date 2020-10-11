I Have Helped Build Multiple Companies from Zero to 6 and 7 Figures, Says Seebaluck

Built the premier option for social media marketing

Ugo Aliogo

With the world being interconnected by the internet and its capability to make geographically-specific stories global, the life of Hans Seebaluck is testimony to the new norm of us being one move away from launching into a new world. Hans who lives in North Carolina knows this. “I was born in Mauritius, a tiny island off the coast of South Africa, just east of Madagascar,” he explained. “My parents immigrated to Canada where I spent 5 years of my life before moving to the United States. I have tri-citizenship in all 3 countries.”

His family emphasized a traditional reliance on education. “I come from an Indian background where academics and schooling is the main priority. I was brought up to excel in school and graduated with a 4.5GPA and a 2020 on my SAT. My entire life was predicated on me becoming a doctor.

“When I got to college I realized how much I didn’t want to do that, I decided to follow and pursue my passion which was sales, consulting, and marketing. I partnered with two of my best friends to start Valor Media and 5 years later we are the premier option when it comes to social media marketing.”

Valor Media has now grown to become a social media powerhouse boasting a variety of customers in the service, hospitality, and entertainment industry. Hans’ profile has grown immeasurably over the years and his clients relationship at the firm. “I have over $1,000,000 dollars in lifetime sales under my belt,” Hans posited. “I have helped build multiple companies from zero to 6 and 7 figures, and my biggest passion in business is over delivering to my clientele. If there is a client of mine that is unhappy, then I’m not doing my job, that’s what I believe.”